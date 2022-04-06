NBA: Lakers out of playoff contention after Suns rout

Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns lays up a shot against Austin Reaves #15 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half of the NBA game at Footprint Center on April 05, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. Christian Petersen/Getty Images/AFP



LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Lakers were officially eliminated from postseason contention on Tuesday as the Phoenix Suns sent the crisis-stricken NBA giants spinning to a seventh straight defeat.

With an injured LeBron James watching from the sidelines, the Lakers' faint hopes of scraping into the playoffs were snuffed out as the Western Conference leaders turned on the style to complete a convincing 121-110 win in Phoenix.

The Los Angeles defeat -– and San Antonio's 116-97 win over the Denver Nuggets earlier Tuesday -– mean the Lakers will not be in the postseason for the first time since 2019.

