Mobile Legends: MSC to be held in Malaysia; 2 PH teams to compete

Angela Coloma, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 06 2022 08:54 PM

Courtesy: Moonton Games 
MANILA - The Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Southeast Asia Cup will be held in Malaysia this June, with the Philippines seeking to take home its second title in a row from the competition. 

The tournament will be held on June 11-19, and 12 teams will compete to become Southeast Asia's best squad and for the lion's share of the $300,000 (P15 million) prize pool. 

Two Philippine teams, particularly the champions and the runners-up of the on-going ML:BB Professional League Season 9, will participate. 

After a year of being held remotely, and the 2020 installment being cancelled amid the COVID-19 threat, the tournament will now be held offline. 

Among the participating countries is Myanmar, which did not compete in last year's installment following a coup that had transpired at the time. 

Execration, whose roster is now with Omega Esports, were crowned champions after drubbing Blacklist International in an all-Filipino showdown, 4-1 last June. 

Since the tournament's inception in 2017, Philippine teams took home the MSC title twice - with Aether Main emerging as champions in 2019 and Execration winning in 2021. 

The last offline MSC tournament was held in Araneta Coliseum, with Filipino squad ArkAngel placing third. 

