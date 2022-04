Creamline's Alyssa Valdez attacks the defense of PetroGazz's Aiza Maizo-Pontillas. PVL Media.



MANILA, Philippines -- The Creamline Cool Smashers showed their composure in a marathon fourth set to outlast the PetroGazz Angels and move within a win of the Premier Volleyball League Open Conference crown.

The Cool Smashers needed a gritty stand down the stretch in taking a 25-16, 23-25, 25-12, 32-30 victory against the Gazz Angels in Game 1 of their best-of-3 Finals series, Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.