Red Bull unveils nationwide VALORANT competition for student gamers

MANILA, Philippines -- Red Bull on Tuesday announced that it will stage a massive VALORANT tournament, with student gamers from different universities all over the country invited to compete.

Red Bull Campus Clutch: VALORANT is open to college students in the Philippines aged 18 and above, with their own Steam and Discord accounts, who can sign up to compete across several phases.

Students can team up, represent their campus, and compete on a national level. Qualifying rounds will take place throughout April starting on April 10, with the regional finals set for June 2021.

Qualifying rounds will be held on April 10, 11, 17, 18, 23 and 24, with a last chance qualifier scheduled on April 25. The best team from each round will move on to the national finals on May 22. The winning team will then represent the country in the regional finals in June, with a chance to compete in the world finals the next month.

Red Bull: Campus Clutch is being held in collaboration with the Youth Esports Program, a project of Mineski Philippines and the Philippine Collegiate Champions League.

VALORANT is a free-to-play, 5v5 character-based tactical first-person shooter (FPS) for PC developed by Riot Games, the creators of League of Legends. VALORANT is optimized to perform on a wide variety of PC hardware, enabling players everywhere to compete. This fan-favorite multiplayer game features a diverse arsenal of weapons, characters with unique abilities, and competitively-turned maps.

Upon its launch in June 2020, VALORANT broke viewership records with 34-million hours watched in a single day. An average of almost 3 million players also logged on every day during the game’s two-month beta-testing period.

Registration for Red Bull: Campus Clutch is now open here.