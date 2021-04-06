Pinoys still in hunt for Olympic slots in sailing qualifiers

Filipino windsurfers remain in contention for spots in the Tokyo Olympics even as races remain close in the Mussanah Open Championship at the Millenium Resort in Oman.

The event serves as an Asia and Africa Olympic qualifier for sailing competitions in the Tokyo Games.

In the RS:X Women Class, Charizanne Napa is clinging to a slim lead over Singapore's Amanda Ng Ling Kai and India's Ishwariya Ganesh after Monday's races.

Napa came in first in the sixth race but fell to second and third in the next two. She currently has 9.0 net points, two ahead of her Singaporean rival.

Meanwhile, Yancy Kaibigan is trying to keep in pace in the RS:X Men Class after coming in second place in yesterday's three races. He currently has 17.0 net points, still behind Thailand's Natthapong Phonoppharat who has 8.0.

Two-time world champion Geylord Coveta fell to fifth place with 37.0 net points, followed by fellow Filipino Renz Angelo Amboy with 42.0.

"The weather was good today, with a strong wind for the first two races but it suddenly dropped in the third race which made the conditions challenging, but I managed three second placed finishes today," Kaibigan said, as quoted by Asian Sailing.

"We had to prepare at home for this event because of the cancellation of scheduled events, so I am pleased with my performance. I hope for good wind tomorrow and to continue performing well," he added.

According to Asian Sailing, the Mussanah Open is being held "under strict regulations to ensure all equipment adheres to World Sailing specifications and the rules of each class."

All of the boats and equipment were strictly inspected ahead of the competition by an official appointed by World Sailing.

There are still three days of racing left in the qualifiers.