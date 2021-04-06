PBA: Aging Baguio knew it's time to hang his jersey



MANILA -- When he saw clear signs that time is no longer on his side, Cyrus Baguio decided to let go.

This is why at 40, Baguio, who was once known for his aerial acrobatics, said goodbye to the PBA after 18 years.

"Acceptance lang," the NLEX wingman said in the PBA website.

"Hindi na rin kasi kaya 'yung mahabang minutes. Na-try ko rin naman (longer minutes) lalo na nung na-injured si Kevin (Alas). Tinaasan ni Coach (Yeng) 'yung minutes ko, pero medyo mababa 'yung production."

He himself told the NLEX management that he is walking away from the game when he noticed his body no longer responds the way it used to.

Baguio spent the final three-and-a-half years of his career with NLEX. He admitted that his performance somewhat dipped in the recent years.

"Nagtataka din ako bakit, e. Pinapanood ko 'yung video, sabi ko anong nangyari? Parang hindi na ako makagalaw. Hindi na sanay sa mahabang minutes," he said.

Now that he's no longer playing, Baguio will be focusing his energy on his new business in Pampanga.

Baguio played for several teams namely, Alaska, Barangay Ginebra, and Red Bull.

Aside from being a three-time PBA champion, Baguio is an 11-time All-Star, a two-time Mythical Second Team, slam dunk champion and a Finals MVP awardee.

FROM THE ARCHIVES