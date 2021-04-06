NBA: Clippers sign DeMarcus Cousins to 10-day contract

The Los Angeles Clippers signed veteran center DeMarcus Cousins to a 10-day contract on Monday.

Cousins, 30, is a four-time All-Star with career averages of 20.8 points and 10.7 rebounds per game.

The Houston Rockets released him last month after he averaged a career-low 9.6 points and 7.6 rebounds in 25 games (11 starts) this season.

Cousins has dealt with a number of serious injuries over the past few seasons, including a torn Achilles with the New Orleans Pelicans in January 2018, a torn quadriceps with the Golden State Warriors in the 2019 playoffs, and a torn ACL that caused him to miss the entire 2019-20 season with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Drafted fifth overall by the Sacramento Kings in 2010, Cousins adds interior strength to a Clippers squad that entered Monday's action in third place in the Western Conference with a 33-18 record.



