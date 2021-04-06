MPBL: Negros Muscuvados to promote local talents in upcoming season

The Negros Muscuvados will be be powered by homegrown talents when they join the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) Mumbaki Cup which is expected to return on June 12.

According to team owner John Gilbor, 10 Negrenses have already signed up while negotiations are still ongoing for 10 more players to beef up the line-up aiming to make the playoffs in their maiden stint in the MPBL.

"I want to promote local talents of Negros. Encourage the youth to strive hard to make it to the MPBL and show their mettle on nationwide TV," said Gilbor, owner of Silvergraces Construction and Construction Supply in Pontevedra and Bacolod City.

He wants the Muscuvados to be composed of 70 percent Negrenses.

Bacolodnons Jafet Claridad, Francis John Pareno, Jeric Adorio, Janus Calma, Jaycee Adjei, Rolly Jaca, and Christopher Menguez are in the fold with Binalbagan's Patric Dave Yulo, Sagay City's Ritcher Santillan and Canlaon City's Jonathan Gantalao Jr.

Menquez and Claridad have played in the MPBL while Adorio was a former star of the Jose Rizal University Light Bombers.

Joining them is former Cebu Shark Alfred Codilla. Gibor said they will be signing up more big men soon.

Tapped to call the shots for the team is Jerome Aledron of the UNO-R (University of Negros Occidental-Recoletos). Named as assistant coaches are University of San Agustin's Joephil Cercado, Edmund Sibaya, Ireneo Morales, and conditioning coach Jay Divinagracia.

Gilbor believes the Muscuvados want to maintain a winning tradition just like the Negros Slashers of the defunct MBA (Metropolitan Basketball Association).

Gilbor met with Sen. Manny Pacquiao, MPBL COO and founder, on February 8 to formalize their entry to the league.

MPBL Commissioner Kenneth Duremdes said Negros will be a welcome addition to the growing MPBL family.