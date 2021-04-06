MMA: Lito Adiwang wants quick finish of Jarred Brooks

Team Lakay's Lito Adiwang. Handout photo

MANILA, Philippines -- Top ONE Championship strawweight contender Lito Adiwang is looking for a swift finish to his next bout, where he will face off against American veteran Jarred Brooks at ONE on TNT II.

The event, the second of a four-part series, will air on April 14, Wednesday (April 15, Thursday in Manila).

Adiwang, known as "Thunder Kid," wants to take a page from the playbook of Filipino boxing icon Manny Pacquiao and dismiss Brooks in the early goings of the fight.

"Ideally, I want to finish every opponent that I enter the Circle with," Adiwang said. "My childhood hero growing up was the legendary Manny Pacquiao."

"Pacquiao in his prime had no hesitation. When he saw an opponent hurt, he would go after the finish until he got it. He is my idol. He motivated me to start this career," he added.

It will be easier said than done against the well-traveled Brooks, who has seen action for several promotions including UFC, Bellator, and Rizin. He comes to ONE Championship with experience as well as momentum, having won three of his last five matches.

Adiwang is confident that he can spoil Brooks' debut for the promotion, however.

"I really believe that I can finish him. Everytime I enter the Circle, that has always been my mindset. I want to finish my opponent in any way that I can, in the most decisive way that I can, as quick as I can. It's in and then I'm out," he said.

"That's the ideal scenario. That's what I'm working towards."

Adiwang is coming off an impressive victory, having stopped Namiki Kawahara in January.

That result propelled the young Filipino back into the win column after a shock defeat to Hiroshi Minowa in November 2020, where he dropped a controversial split decision.

The loss to Minowa snapped a seven-fight winning streak for Adiwang, and "Thunder Kid" is determined to go on another roll.

"All I have to do is stick to the game plan, and fight to the best of my abilities," he said. "I know what he's about, his strengths and weaknesses. He's a good fighter. But I don't think he's met a fighter quite like me in the cage."

"ONE on TNT II" will be headlined by a showdown between ONE lightweight world champion Christian "The Warrior" Lee and No. 3-ranked lightweight contender, Timofey Nastyukhin.

Also on the card is a showdown between No. 1-ranked featherweight and former two-division ONE world champion Martin "The Situ-Asian" Nguyen, and challenger, No. 5-ranked contender "The Fighting God" Kim Jae Woong.

