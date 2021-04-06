Esports: AcadArena partners with UCCL to organize Luzon-based tournament

MANILA - Esports organization AcadArena Technologies Inc. has partnered with United Collegiate Championship League (UCCL) in crafting a collegiate esports tournament through a one-year pilot deal.

AcadArena confirmed this Monday through a press release, marking it as the UCCL’s "first foray" into esports.

The UCCL currently has over 30 schools in its network, AcadArena said.

UCCL will be the co-organizer of the Luzon legs of the league, beginning with hit first-person shooting game Call of Duty Mobile leg this April.

The UCCL National Campus Open - Luzon is one of the three regional conferences AcadArena has organized for its National Campus Open circuit. The circuit already has conferences for Metro Manila and Visayas-Mindanao and is running free-to-enter competitions for League of Legends, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang and Call of Duty Mobile.

The UCCL covers schools in the Calabarzon, opening leagues for sports like basketball, volleyball, football, among others. The partnership makes UCCL the “the first organized collegiate league” to break into esports, according to AcadArena.

UCCL president Juan P. Lozano said they are “incredibly excited” for the collaboration.

"Esports is something that can provide students with countless opportunities, and we are looking forward to being at the forefront of it alongside an industry leader," Lozano said.

AcadArena COO Justin Banusing said he hopes the partnership "creates a domino effect of more universities and conferences entering esports."

"UCCL is one of the most forward-facing athletic conferences in the Philippines, so we’re delighted to be collaborating with them,” Banusing said.

"We know this is the start of something amazing, and we’re hoping this creates a domino effect of more universities and conferences entering esports."

