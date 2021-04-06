End of the road for Lara Alvarez in 'The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition'

Filipina accountant Lara Pearl Alvarez was the third candidate eliminated from The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition. Handout photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipina accountant Lara Pearl Alvarez has bowed out of "The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition," becoming the third candidate to be eliminated from the competition.

Alvarez, 24, switched teams at the start of the episode but the change in scenery couldn't keep her in the hunt for the top prize -- a $250,000 job offer to work with ONE Championship chairman Chatri Sityodtong as his protégé for a year.

Despite moving from Team Conquest to Team Valor, Alvarez couldn't maximize her opportunity and her teammates assessed her as being "a little shaky."

"I really appreciate her determination, but I'm afraid Lara might have too limited of a skillset for this competition," said teammate Teirra Kamolvattanavith.

Alvarez's biggest mistake was taking the night off while her teammates labored through the task assigned to them. Sityodtong was quick to notice her error.

"If you see your teammates working up to two in the morning and they're still grinding it out, I would actually step up. There are no dreams that come true without obsession and hard work," he said.

"This was a great opportunity [for Lara] to go into a team that, at least, comes across as way more optimistic, but she did not stand up for a big enough role," observed ONE senior vice president of corporate development and strategy Niharika Singh.

While it was the end of the road for Alvarez, the Philippines will still be represented in the competition through Louie Sangalang.

The 43-year-old procurement consultant threw himself at the forefront and stepped up in the swimming part of the physical task.

"As a former professional fighter, when you set yourself on fire, people want to watch you burn because now, you serve as the beacon of hope for everybody else," he said.

His determination is highly appreciated by the rest of Team Valor as they seek to bounce back and redeem themselves from losing the business challenge.