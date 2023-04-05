TNT team governor Ricky Vargas (right) shakes hands with Ginebra team governor Alfrancis Chua during the press conference ahead of the PBA Governors' Cup Finals. In the middle is PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial. PBA Images.

MANILA -- The TNT Tropang GIGA should not be considered underdogs in the Finals of the 2023 PBA Governors' Cup, even as they are up against a powerhouse squad in Barangay Ginebra.

This is the sentiment of TNT team governor and PBA chairman Ricky Vargas, who expressed confidence that the Tropang GIGA can live up to their billing as the top-seeded team in the best-of-seven Finals series.

TNT finished with the best record in the elimination round after winning 10 of their 11 games. Ginebra, for its part, was the third seed with their 8-3 record; the Tropang GIGA won their lone elimination round meeting, 114-105.

"Alam mo, sabi ko nga, Ginebra is the best team in the league. But we are the best team in this conference," Vargas declared during Monday's press conference at Novotel. "We were No. 1."

"So it is not true that we will think we are the underdogs. We are the hound dogs, we are the German shepherds," he stressed. "We will see to it that we will match their energy."

Ginebra is the defending Governors' Cup champion and features naturalized player Justin Brownlee, as well as reigning Most Valuable Player Scottie Thompson and Filipino-German forward Christian Standhardinger, who is the presumptive favorite for Best Player of the Conference honors.

But Vargas is banking on the work that the Tropang GIGA have put in throughout the conference, with the team being bannered by NBA veteran Rondae Hollis-Jefferson.

"We are not No. 1 in the conference today without working very hard for it. We worked very hard. Hirap din ng inabot namin doon," said Vargas. "I think this team will prove that they will be very competitive in this Finals."

Ginebra coach Tim Cone was unconcerned about who was favored or not in the series, stressing that it will not change their approach. The Tropang GIGA will be a dangerous foe, the multi-titled mentor also said.

"We watch Talk 'N Text, we watch them on video, we study them, we know how good they are," he said. "They're a great shooting team, they get to the paint, and they've got an import that's been an NBA for years."

"So, they're gonna be formidable, we know that. We're just gonna go out and see if we can try to make them uncomfortable and try to get Game 1," he added.

TNT interim coach Jojo Lastimosa, for his part, is hoping that they can sustain their performance from the elimination round and the playoffs. After dropping just one game in the elims, TNT went on to rout Phoenix Super LPG in the quarterfinals before ousting Meralco in four games in the semis.

"We know, we understand that we are going up against the defending champion," said Lastimosa. "I know this is going to be a big challenge for all of us, and we need everybody to play really well, to beat Ginebra. So we're just hoping to be able to compete with them."

Game 1 is on Easter Sunday at the Araneta Coliseum.



