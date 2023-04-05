PVL: Almadro sees Petro Gazz winning All-Filipino title soon

The Petro Gazz Angels receive their medals after their runner-up finish in the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference. PVL Media.

MANILA -- Despite losing to Creamline in the Finals of the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference, Petro Gazz coach Oliver Almadro saw positives in his team's campaign.

"We were outworked but we were not outclassed. My team, did very well and showed their character," said Almadro, following the Angels' 25-20, 20-25, 18-25, 15-25 defeat to Creamline in Game 3 of their title tussle.

Almadro said he was not saddened by their loss, as they had a remarkable run on their way to the All-Filipino finals.

In the title series, the Gazz Angels -- led by Grethcel Soltones, Remy Palma, MJ Phillips, Jonah Sabete, and Aiza Maizo-Pontillas -- were able to give the Cool Smashers a big fight.

"I'm happy we had this run. Sabi ko nga sa team, 'We are one set away from the title... 15 points away from the championship.' That's how Creamline outworked us, that 15 points," said Almadro.

"Sinasabi nga nila 'sometimes 'yung last set ang pinakamahirap kunin talaga.'"

The Gazz Angels actually took the first game of the best-of-3 series, but fell short in a five-set marathon in Game 2 that set up Creamline's conquest in the winner-take-all match.

Nonetheless, Almadro said his team showed what it could do, and he is confident they will win the All-Filipino title in the near future.

"God works in mysterious ways ... I will not be champion today, I will not be champion tomorrow or next month. But I'm really sure that I will be, we will be champions soon. Not now, but we will be champions soon," he said.