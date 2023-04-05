LOOK: Clarkson dons PH flag in SLAM magazine cover

Filipino-American NBA star Jordan Clarkson proudly posed with the Philippine flag on the cover of basketball magazine SLAM.

Posing with him together on the cover is Utah Jazz teammate Lauri Markkanen who had, for his part, the Finnish flag.

Clarkson has vocally been proud of his Filipino roots, even playing for the Philippine national basketball team in the 2018 Asian Games and the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers.

He has become part of the Jazz lineup after being traded by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2019.

There, he immediately became Utah's top scorer off the bench, being awarded the NBA Sixth Man of the Year in 2021.