Filipinas open Olympic qualifying bid with shutout of Pakistan

The Philippine women's national football team against Pakistan in their first match of the AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament on April 5, 2023 at the Hisor Central Stadium in Dishanbe, Tajikistan. PFF/PWNFT Media.

The Philippine women's national football team kickstarted its Olympic qualifying bid with a 4-0 demolition of Pakistan at the Hisor Central Stadium in Tajikistan on Wednesday (Manila time).

Chandler McDaniel highlighted the Filipinas' victory as she scored their fourth goal deep in the second half, in what was her first appearance for the national team since suffering a knee injury in the AFF Women's Asian Cup last year.

With the win, the Philippines take the top spot in Group E of the 2024 AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

The Filipinas rode on a strong start, piling three points while blanking the Pakistanis in the first 45 minutes.

It was Hali Long who drew first blood for the Philippines, converting a header off Sarina Bolden's cross in the 22nd minute.

It was Bolden's turn to score in the 25th, when she fired a downward header following a beautiful pass by Eva Madarang.

Madarang then made it a 3-0 cushion for the Filipinas with a screamer in the 29th.

The Pakistanis made crucial adjustments in defense during the second half, keeping the Filipinas scorers at bay.

But McDaniel, who returned from an ACL tear in her right knee, found the back of the net in the 84th minute after missing a couple of chances earlier in the match.

McDaniel came in as a 60th minute substitute for Bolden.

The match also saw the senior team debut of 16-year-old Bella Pasion, who was called up by Alen Stajcic after an impressive stint with the Under-20 team. Kiara Fontanilla got the start as goal-keeper, but the Filipinas' defense was rarely troubled by a Pakistan side that is ranked 161st in the world.

The Philippines will next battle Tajikistan on Saturday, then finish its first-round campaign against Hong Kong on April 11.

Only the group winners in the first round of the qualifiers will advance to the second round, where they will join the seeded teams in Australia, Japan, China, South Korea, and North Korea.