The Philippine women's national football team in training. PFF photo/Handout.

The Philippine women's national football team opens their campaign to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics on Wednesday, when they play Pakistan at the Hisor Central Stadium in Dishanbe, Tajikistan.

The Filipinas have been grouped with Pakistan, Hong Kong, and Tajikistan in the first round of the AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament, where only the group winner will advance to the second round.

Kick off is at 4:00 p.m. local time (7:00 p.m. in the Philippines), with the Filipinas favored against a Pakistan side that is ranked 161st in the world.

But Philippines head coach Alen Stajcic says they cannot be complacent against Pakistan, whom he called a "developing and an unknown threat."

"We don’t know how good they are. There’s always a little bit of anxiety because you don’t know what you’re going to get," the coach said.

This is the Filipinas' first taste of action since competing in the Pinatar Cup in February, where they suffered close losses to Wales and Scotland.