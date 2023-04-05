Photo from UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA – Four years ago, Fil-Italian Milena Alessandrini of the UST Golden Tigresses suffered an ugly fall at the Araneta Coliseum which resulted in a torn ACL.

The injury sidelined her for more than two years -- a harrowing experience for the Filipino-Italian wing spiker.

But skipper Eya Laure made sure it would not affect Alessandrini’s performance heading to their titanic clash against the erstwhile undefeated De La Salle Lady Spikers last Sunday in the same venue.

According to Laure, she had a conversation with “Amiga,” where she opened up on how she overcame her own trauma at the Mall of Asia Arena. Laure suffered an ankle injury at the Pasay venue in the same season in Game 2 of their Finals series against the Ateneo Blue Eagles.

“Knowing na ito yung place kung saan siya na-ACL, kinakausap ko lang siya na kung ano yung experience ko dati nung first game ko dati nung MOA, nung dun din ako na-sprain, ganon. Doon ko parang pinaghugutan ng lakas na eto, sa game na to, paglaro ko ulit, kailangan maayos yung ilalaro ko,” the league’s leading scorer revealed.

And Laure’s pep talk to Alessandrini proved to be effective as the latter stepped up big time against the Lady Spikers. She hammered 20 big points including three blocks to end the 9-0 streak of La Salle and, in the process, assured a usual Final Four setting in the UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball tournament.

“So, kumbaga, siguro may trauma sa kanya kasi nga dito nangyari pero masaya ako kasi nakikinig si Ate Amiga na inspiration na dito ka natumba, dito ka din babangon, dito ka tatayo,” Laure continued during the post-game interview.

Alessandrini also shared that she entered the Big Dome without fear and negative thoughts – only laser-focus mind in the match.

It was her first time to play again at the Araneta Coliseum since March 2019, so she had to remind herself that it is a new chapter in her career.

“I tried to be okay. It’s a new day. It’s a new chapter. It’s a new environment, many years ago. I can do, I can try to play and try my best for my team and give my contributions,” Milena said.

In the end, not only did she heave a sigh of relief for finishing the four-set match without any injury, she also joined the Tigresses in celebrating the huge win against the number 1 team in the season, so far.

“At first, I was like again here? But then it’s okay I can do it, I can fight. It was a challenge and I’m happy no injury, no bad things happened,” Alessandrini continued.

Head coach Kungfu Reyes was also elated to see his player overcome her trauma in the iconic venue, adding that he was not aware Alessandrini breached the 20-point mark.

“Malaking bagay para sa amin kasi emotionally, mentally, yun yung medyo nada-down siya sa ganung bagay. Ngayon, na-overcome niya nung nakita niya yung result. Siyempre, we’re happy na nakabalik siya,” Reyes said.

“At least from the start hanggang natapos, nakatayo siya. Yun naman pinakamagandang nangyari ngayong araw bukod sa nanalo. Bonus na yun. At least, both teams walang naaksidente, walang anumang untoward incident.”

The win improved UST’s record to 7-3 for solo third just behind La Salle with 9-1 and Adamson Lady Falcons’ 7-2.

