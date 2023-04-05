B.League: Wright scored 22 in Kyoto's tight win vs Ravena's Shiga

Matthew Wright in action for Kyoto Hannaryz. (c) B.LEAGUE

Matthew Wright fired 22 points as the Kyoto Hannaryz edged Kiefer Ravena and the Shiga Lakes, 78-76, on Wednesday's Japan B.League action at the Kyoto City Gymnasium.

Wright also dished out five assists, four steals and three rebounds for the Hannaryz, which was able to fend off the Lakes' comeback.

From 10 points down, Ravena pulled the Lakes to within two points following a clutch three with 9 seconds left.

A turnover by Kyoto gave Shiga an opportunity to force overtime, but Ravena missed a layup as time expired and the home team held on for the victory.

He finished with 12 points, five assists, three rebounds, and a steal. Ivan Buva paced the Lakes with 29 points on 12-of-20 shooting.

The win snapped an eight-game skid for Kyoto, hiking their record to 17-31 in the 2022-23 season. Shiga, for its part, has now lost back-to-back games after a four-game winning run. They have a 10-38 record.

Elsewhere in Japan, Ravena's brother Thirdy settled for five points in San-En’s 92-63 loss to the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins at the Dolphins Arena.

Ray Parks Jr. remains out of action, and Nagoya played with just eight men in the contest. Coty Clarke carried the Dolphins with 25 points, 12 rebounds, and eight assists in the comfortable win.

Nagoya is now 35-13 on the season.

Ravena had four rebounds, two assists, and two steals but also committed eight turnovers in the loss that dropped San-En to 19-29.

Dwight Ramos had eight points, six assists, three rebounds, and two steals as the Levanga Hokkaido downed the Sendai 89ers, 82-74, at the Hokkai Kita-yale.

Hokkaido improved to 14-34 after ending a two-game slide.

Kai Sotto, meanwhile, had a quiet game for the Hiroshima Dragonflies in their 73-65 win over the Fighting Eagles Nagoya at the Nagoya Biwajima Sports Center.

The Filipino center had just two points and three rebounds in the win that gave the Dragonflies a 36-12 record. They have now won five games in a row.

Carl Tamayo scored three points for Ryukyu which fell to Osaka, 88-89.