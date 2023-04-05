The Philippine national men's football team was grouped together with powerhouse team Indonesia for the men's football competition of the 2023 Southeast Asian Games.

Also included together with the Azkals and 2021 third placer Indonesia in Group A are host country Cambodia, Timor Leste and Myanmar, after the draw conducted on Wednesday.

The draw was considerably favorable for the Azkals as 2021 SEA Games champion Vietnam and runner up Thailand were drawn in Group B.

Rounding up Group B are fourth placer Malaysia, Singapore and Laos.

Meanwhile, the Philippine women's football team was drawn to a more challenging group.

The Filipinas were clustered together with reigning women's champion Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia and Myanmar in Group A.

Host team Cambodia joined Group B, which also includes Laos, Singapore, and runner up Thailand.

The SEA Games will take place in Cambodia starting May 5.