Photo from UAAP Media Bureau

The University of the Philippines (UP) Fighting Maroons escaped the gritty Adamson University Falcons, 73-71, to extend their winning run to four in the UAAP Season 84 men’s basketball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena Tuesday.

UP has joined De La Salle University in the second spot with a 4-1 win-loss card, while handing Adamson its third straight loss in five games for a 1-4 record.

Zavier Lucero led the Maroons anew with a game-high 20 points, five boards, and four assists, while Maodo Diouf had a solid double-double performance with 16 points and 15 rebounds.

It was a nip-and-tuck battle between the two teams heading into the final period with UP holding a slim 55-53 lead.

Jerome Lastimosa scored four straight points to start the fourth for a 57-55 reversal for Adamson, but Carl Tamayo swished in a triple before Joel Cagulangan scored inside for a 60-57 UP lead.

Down by five midway of the payoff quarter, Vince Magbuhos tallied a layup followed by a tear-drop basket of Lenda Douanga to move Adamson within a point, 62-63.

UP then capitalized on the missed shots of the Falcons with a quick 5-0 run, capped by a Diouf basket, to make it 68-62.

After several exchanges, Ricci Rivero drained a three pointer that appeared to seal the win for the Fighting Maroons, 73-66, with 1:30 left in the clock.

But Ahmad Hanapi quickly answered with his own triple before Joshua Yerro sneaked in a crucial layup in the last 31 seconds of the game, 71-73.

Adamson had possession in the final five seconds of the game but the Lastimosa missed the potential game-winning three at the buzzer to allow UP to escape with the win.

Lastimosa finished the match with 18 points and six rebounds. Douanga registered 16 markers to go along with 14 rebounds.

The scores:

UP 73 -- Lucero 20, Diouf 16, Tamayo 11, Rivero 10, Cansino 9, Cagulangan 3, Spencer 2, Abadiano 2, Fortea 0, Alarcon 0, Catapusan 0.

ADAMSON 71 -- Lastimosa 18, Douanga 16, Zaldivar 14, Colonia 4, Magbuhos 4, Manzano 4, Hanapi 3, Sabandal 3, Jaymalin 3, Yerro 2, Barasi 0, Erolon 0.

Quarters: 13-22, 39-39, 55-53, 73-71.

