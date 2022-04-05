UE head coach Jack Santiago. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines – The coach of the University of the East flatly denies telling his players to "harm" University of the Philippines guard Ricci Rivero during their UAAP Season 84 game last Saturday.

UE coach Jack Santiago was slapped with a two-game suspension by the league for "conduct unbecoming of a head coach." He was alleged to have ordered his players to "deliberately harm" UP's Rivero at some point in their contest.

But Santiago insists he never made any such order, and only challenged the Red Warriors to play better defense against the UP guard.

"I never said anything to that degree. Maybe to them, it sounded like that, but I never had any ill will towards Ricci or any other player," said Santiago, as quoted by Spin.ph. "Wala naman tayong history na ganyan."

"Sinabi ko lang sa mga players ko, ang ganda ng nilalaro ni Ricci, binabastos kayo pero hinahayaan niyo lang? ’Yun mismo ’yung sinabi ko. China-challenge ko sila na mas ayusin ’yung depensa nila," he explained.

The Fighting Maroons won the game, 81-66, with Rivero scoring 14 points. Santiago had also said that he felt frustrated at his players becoming seemingly starstruck by the UP guard.

"Kulang na lang magpapirma ng kung ano," he rued.

Still, he maintains that despite his frustration, there were never any instructions on his part to hurt Rivero. He points out that he even congratulated the UP star after the game. Rivero, for his part, has said that he has "so much respect" for Santiago as well as UE assistant coach Jamike Jarin.

With Santiago suspended, it was Jarin who called the shots for UE in their 88-74 loss to Far Eastern University on Tuesday night. It will be the same set-up on Thursday when the Red Warriors play defending champions Ateneo de Manila University.