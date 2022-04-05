UAAP: Torres' career-high 26 points lift FEU past UE

FEU's Xyrus Torres. From the UAAP Facebook page

MANILA -- (UPDATED) Xyrus Torres scored a career-high 26 points to power Far Eastern University (FEU) to a wire-to-wire 88-74 win against University of the East (UE) on Tuesday in Season 84 UAAP men's basketball tournament.

It was not an easy win though for the Tamaraws as they had to grind it out in the dying seconds to put away the gutsy Red Warriors.

Torres set the tone for the Tamaraws with three treys in the opening quarter to help put up a 20-6 lead over the Recto-based dribblers.

UE was able to fight to within 9 points early in the payoff period, but FEU still managed to outlast the Red Warriors en route to a second win.

The Tamaraws' Emman Ojuola tallied a double-double 18 points and 19 rebounds.

Harvey Pagsanjan had 23 points for UE, but this didn't stop the Red Warriors from falling to its fifth straight loss.

FEU improved to 2-3.

“Much needed victory after a three-game losing streak,” said FEU coach Olsen Racela.

“Back to the drawing board ulit kami," he added, referring to their games against Adamson University and University of the Philippines.

Jamike Jarin called the shots for the Red Warriors with their head coach Jack Santiago serving a 2-game suspension.

The scores:

FEU 88 - Torres 26, Ojuola 18, Gonzales 13, Sajonia 7, Alforque 6, Sandagon 6, Coquia 3, Abarrientos 2, Bienes 2, Sleat 2, Li 2, Celzo 1, Tempra 0, Gravera 0.

UE 74 - Pagsanjan 23, Sawat 8, Guevarra 7, Catacutan 7, Antiporda 6, Paranada N. 5, Beltran 4, Abatayo 4, Villanueva 3, Cruz J. 3, Escamis 2, Lorenzana 2, Tulabut 0, Paranada K. 0, Cruz P. 0.

Quarterscores: 20-6, 40-22, 57-45, 88-74.