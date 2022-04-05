UAAP: La Salle clobbers UST in bounce back win

Photo from UAAP media bureau

MANILA -- (UPDATED) De La Salle University welcomed back fans at the Mall of Asia Arena after pummeling University of Santo Tomas (UST), 75-66, in the UAAP Season 84 men’s basketball tournament Tuesday.

The Green Archers returned to the win column after yielding to Ateneo de Manila University last Saturday, improving their record to 4-1 for second spot.

Meanwhile, the Tigers saw their short two-game winning run end, dropping to a 2-3 slate.

La Salle built an early comfortable cushion in the first quarter as Emman Galman caught fire, scoring back-to-back treys before a finger-roll basket of Deschon Winston for a 17-2 run and a 21-7 lead against the Tigers.

Nic Cabañero sparked a 7-0 spurt for UST, off a three pointer, to keep La Salle at the bay, 21-14.

But the Green Archers capitalized on their size in the succeeding period as they further stretched the lead up to 17 points after Kurt Lojera scored a layup and Cyrus Austria’s freebies, 42-25.

The green-and-white squad cruised in the third as Lojera took over in offense. They established their biggest lead at 18 after a slam of Michael Philips, off a pass from Mark Nonoy, at the 1:42 mark in the third, 58-39.

The Growling Tigers appeared to have found a sparkplug off the bench in the payoff period as Bryan Santos connected two long-range baskets to cut their deficit to 11, 52-63, with 8:44 left to play.

Cabañero and Joshua Fontanilla then added some baskets to even narrow the gap to single digit, 56-65.

However, Ben Philips found an antidote to every basket of the Tigers to kill any momentum of their opponent.

UST last went near La Salle at the three-minute mark after Evan Nelle was called for an unsportsmanlike foul which resulted in four points for the Tigers, 62-71.

But Justine Baltazar and Nelle denied UST a comeback with crucial baskets to run away with the victory.

The scores:

LA SALLE 75 -- Baltazar 20, Lojera 15, Galman 13, M. Phillips 8, Nelle 4, Austria 4, B. Phillips 4, Nonoy 3, Winston 2, Nwankwo 0.

UST 66 -- Fontanilla 20, Cabanero 20, Manaytay 9, Santos 9, Concepcion 4, Ando 2, M. Pangilinan 2, Garing 0, Manalang 0, Mantua 0, Herrera 0, Yongco 0, Gomez de Liano 0.

Quarters: 23-16, 42-27, 61-44, 75-66.

