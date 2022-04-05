UP's Ricci Rivero. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- Ricci Rivero remains fully focused on their goals as a team, after it emerged that the head coach of the University of the East (UE) instructed his players to deliberately harm the University of the Philippines (UP) guard.

UE coach Jack Santiago has been slapped with a two-game suspension by the UAAP, after he was heard making the instructions to his players during their game against the Fighting Maroons last Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Rivero had 14 points in the Fighting Maroons' 81-66 win.

"I don’t think it will affect me because I believe that intentionally hurting someone will not help you win. I will just focus on our goal this season and leave it all to God to watch over me," said Rivero.

"Basketball taught me to be a good sportsman. Winning is more prized when you play it clean," he also said.

Rivero also revealed that he is friendly with Santiago as well as Jamike Jarin, an assistant coach with the Red Warriors.

"Coach Jack and I together with Coach Jamike are friends and I have so much respect for them. I just hope he’s not serious when he said that," he explained.

Fans have decried the two-game suspension as too lenient, with some calling for an outright ban for Santiago. A former deputy of Franz Pumaren in Adamson University, Santiago is in his first season in charge of the Red Warriors.

Rivero himself declined to say whether the sanction was fair or not.

"I will leave the decision to the commissioner and the UAAP Board. I trust that they know what’s best for us athletes and the league," he said.

Also suspended for one game day is one of the three game officials of the UE-UP match. The erring referee was able to hear Santiago's instructions to his players but failed to act on it.

Rivero and the Fighting Maroons will play on Tuesday against Adamson University.