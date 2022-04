PLDT squeezed out a 5-set win against F2 Logistics to take 5th place in the Premier Volleyball League Open Conference on Tuesday night at Filoil Flying V Arena in San Juan.

The High Speed Hitters had it 25-21, 21-25, 25-17, 28-30, 15-8 against the Cargo Movers, which fell to 6th place in the classification round.

(More details to follow.)