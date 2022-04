De La Salle-College of St. Benilde (CSB) has proven its worth as a serious contender for the Final 4 in this season's NCAA men's basketball tournament with a 78-68 beating of Emilio Aguinaldo College (EAC) on Tuesday.

The Blazers made a furious run in the final minutes to pick up their third win in 4 outings.

Will Gozum had a double-double output of 18 points, 10 rebounds and 3 steals for CSB.

The Generals fell to 1-3.

(More details to follow.)