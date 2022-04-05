Onic PH during their match against TNC Pro Team last April 3. Courtesy: MPL - Philippines

MANILA -- Onic Philippines is the fourth team to secure a playoffs spot in Season 9 of the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League.

Onic PH on Friday secured a crucial win over Omega Esports, and the results of subsequent matches between other teams allowed Onic to take the fourth playoff spot, as of Sunday afternoon.

MPL - Philippines league operations manager Joy Roland “Hymnrael” Calulo on his Facebook page said the outcomes of future games between some at-risk teams will not send Onic PH to the relegation zone.

"There will be no outcome after the OMG (Omega) and BLCK (Blacklist) match where ONIC will not secure the playoffs spot," he said, referring to Blacklist's upcoming match against Omega Esports on Saturday.

In the current standings, Onic PH sits at fourth place with a 7-5 win-loss record at 17 points. Its most recent match was a 0-2 loss against TNC Pro Team.

Onic PH, which kept its M3 world championship lineup, continue its hunt for the elusive MPL title after finishing second in Season 8 against Blacklist International, who are still trying to get a playoff spot.

WHAT'S NEXT IN THE PLAYOFF PICTURE

The last four teams -- Nexplay, Blacklist, Bren, and Omega -- are all vying to take the last two slots in the upcoming playoffs, as they try to secure much-needed wins.

Calulo said Nexplay, which has 16 points, will have to earn 2 points in their last two matches against powerhouse TNC on Friday and Echo PH on Sunday to secure a playoff spot.

A crucial win for Blacklist against top-seeded RSG Philippines helped the defending world and local champs regain the sixth spot with 14 points, but it is not out of the woods yet. Blacklist needs to win against Omega in its last game of the season on Saturday to enter playoff contention.

Omega, on the other hand, will have to win against Blacklist and Bren to secure a playoff spot. Bren will face Omega and TNC Pro Team, which are all must-wins for the Season 6 champ, which sits at the bottom of the standings with 10 points.