International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) event manager Thanathorn Suwannamai (third from left) meets with members of the local organizing committee led by Philippine National Volleyball Federation secretary general Don Caringal (right, in black polo shirt) and venues chief and national men’s team manager Mike Verano (left) Tuesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. Handout

MANILA -- The Philippines' hosting of two world-class tournaments in June moved forward Tuesday with the inspection of venues and facilities by International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) event manager Thanathorn "Tom" Suwannamai.

The Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) is set to host Week 2 of the women's preliminaries of the Volleyball Nations League from June 14 to 19 and Week 2 of the men's pool matches from June 21 to 26.

Both tournaments will be played at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. Tickets will start selling on April 17.

PNVF officials accompanied Thanathorn during his inspection of the Big Dome on Tuesday. He also inspected the training venues Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan and Meralco Gym in Pasig City.

"This is perfect. This is good. This is one of the better ones," said Thanathorn while inspecting the stands of the Araneta Coliseum together with PNVF secretary-general Don Caringal and members of the local organizing committee.

Thanathorn is aware of the massive fan base that volleyball has in the country and is looking forward to the two tournaments.

"I heard good things about Philippine volleyball fans and I'm so excited," said the Thai official.

On Wednesday, Thanathorn will meet with PNVF officials at Crowne Plaza and will be watching Game 1 of the Premier Volleyball League Open Conference finals between Creamline and PetroGazz at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Thanathorn will fly back to the FIVB headquarters in Lausanne on Thursday.