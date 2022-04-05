Photo from PVL Media Bureau

The Balipure Purest Water Defenders finished their campaign in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) with their first win of the season after a shocking five-setter win over the defending champions Chery Tiggo Crossovers in the classification phase.

Down by 1-2 in the game, Balipure on Tuesday displayed grit in their last game to eke out a 15-25, 25-20, 18-25, 25-22, 15-7 victory over Chery Tiggo and snapped their five-game losing skid in the PVL.

Balipure, however, still finished the season at the bottom of the standing, losing to Chery Tiggo in point system. The Crossovers took the 8th place, while Army Black Mamba ended in 7th place.

This was not the first time Water Defenders stunned the powerhouse Crossovers as they also pulled off a five-setter victory last year during the elimination round. Chery Tiggo, however, went on to win the title that year.

Despite losing the third, Balipure entered the fourth frame with a positive aura which helped lift their game with Gen Casugod and Julia Ipac conniving in the middle to keep them ahead of Chery Tiggo, 12-10.

Bern Flora took the scoring duties in the ensuing plays, including a top spin and an ace, for an 18-13 separation.

Dindin Santiago Manabat tried to inch closer in the latter part of the set after an off-the-block hit for a 20-22 deficit but Flora hammered two down-the-line hits to extend the match into a decider.

Carrying the momentum from the fourth set, the Water Defenders started the short fifth set stronger building an early 7-2 lead after the attacks of Marian Buitre and Flora.

The Crossovers, on the other hand, almost exclusively went to Mylene Paat in an attempt to chase the surging Balipure.

But Casugod made her presence felt anew in the middle before scoring an ace to put her team at match point, 14-7. Alina Bicar punctuated the match with a drop ball.