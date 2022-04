From the UAAP Facebook page

Ateneo de Manila University dug deep down the stretch to survive a gutsy stand by National University to pick up a 5th straight win in the UAAP men's basketball tournament on Tuesday.

The Blue Eagles had it 74-64 to extend their winning run to 31st games since 2018.

Ange Kouame had 12 points, 8 blocks and 2 steals, while Dave Ildefonso fired 3 treys to finish with 14 points.

(More details to follow.)