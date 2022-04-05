Carlos Alcaraz of Spain holds the Butch Buchholz Trophy after defeating Casper Ruud of Norway to win the men's singles final match of the Miami Open tennis tournament at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, USA, 03 April 2022. Erik S. Lesser, EPA-EFE

PARIS, France -- Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz moved to the brink of the ATP top 10 on Monday after winning the biggest title of his career so far at the Miami Open.

The 18-year-old gained five places in the latest rankings to climb to 11th spot, just behind Britain's Cameron Norrie.

Alcaraz beat Casper Ruud in the Miami final on Sunday.

Novak Djokovic retained the top ranking despite being unable to play in the United States last week.

The Serbian star only holds a slender advantage over Daniil Medvedev, although the Russian is now set for one to two months out of action due to a hernia.

ATP top 20

1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 8,420 pts

2. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 8,410

3. Alexander Zverev (GER) 7,195 (+1)

4. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 7,115 (-1)

5. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 5,980

6. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 4,945

7. Casper Ruud (NOR) 4,380 (+1)

8. Andrey Rublev (RUS) 4,375 (-1)

9. Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 3,625

10. Cameron Norrie (GBR) 3,440 (+2)

11. Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) 3,411 (+5)

12. Jannik Sinner (ITA) 3,054 (-1)

13. Taylor Fritz (USA) 2,920

14. Hubert Hurkacz (POL) 2,873 (-4)

15. Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 2,693 (-1)

16. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 2,580 (-1)

17. Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) 2,255 (+2)

18. Reilly Opelka (USA) 2,225

19. Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) 2,060 (-2)

20. Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO) 1,881

