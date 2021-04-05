Volleyball: PVL to review options after extension of ECQ

MANILA, Philippines -- The Premier Volleyball League (PVL) will consider all options for its upcoming season after the government kept "NCR Plus" under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) for at least another week.

The PVL was planning to hold its first season as a professional league in a bubble at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna in late May.

Laguna, however, is one of the areas under ECQ along with Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, and Laguna.

"We will have to discuss our options with the teams," said PVL president Ricky Palou in a text message to ABS-CBN News, Monday afternoon.

"We will have a meeting this week or next week at the latest to discuss our options," he added.

The ECQ was initially set to end on Easter Sunday, but was extended for at least another week starting Monday, April 5, to curb the surge of COVID-19 infections.

The small group training sessions of PVL teams -- as well as other professional clubs -- have already been suspended by the Games and Amusements Board (GAB) in NCR Plus.

In areas under ECQ, only limited to solo or individual activities are allowed, as per the terms of the joint administrative order signed by GAB, the Philippine Sports Commission, and the Department of Health last year.

