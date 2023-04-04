NU pitcher MJ Carolino. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- MJ Carolino put on a pitching showcase, holding Adamson University to just four hits and lifting National University to a skid-snapping 9-1 victory in the UAAP Season 85 Baseball Tournament, Tuesday at UP Diliman Baseball Field.

Carolino, the reigning Best Pitcher, did a no-relief job. The national team pitcher also had seven strikeouts in the contest.

The Bulldogs avenged their 8-10 loss to the Soaring Falcons last March 26 while also snapping a three-game losing streak. They now have a 3-5 record in the tournament.

NU coach Egay Delos Reyes credited their defense for the win. "Yung game kasi namin today, we did well sa defense. Kasi yung past few games namin, naging problema namin is bumibigay kami sa depensa," he explained.

"You know our situation (sa standings), so we just enjoyed it and just see what we can do," added the women's national team head coach as they are now tied with University of Santo Tomas at fourth.

Leading by just three at 4-1 heading into the sixth inning, the Bulldogs made sure to secure the win this time by scoring five runs in the said frame.

NU third baseman Gio Gorpido sent a strong hit to left field to score both his centerfielder, Kenneth Maulit, and shortstop, Cyril Antipolo, home to start off the scoring binge. Gorpido eventually crossed the plate himself on a fielder's choice with right fielder Nigel Paule taking the putout on second on his behalf.

Two more runs from Reynante Aranzanso, who batted for designated hitter Nico Calanday, and second baseman Kevin Maulit knotted the eventual final score that sent the Bulldogs to a share of fourth place with the University of Santo Tomas at 3-5.

Adamson starting pitcher Dan Rommel Bacalla bore the weight of the fourth- and sixth-inning barrages from the Bulldogs before relief pitchers Raymond Matic and King Viterbo stopped the bleeding to one run and one hit from the sixth to the ninth innings.