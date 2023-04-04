TNT import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson defends Barangay Ginebra's Justin Brownlee during their elimination round game in the 2023 PBA Governors' Cup. PBA Images.



MANILA -- Rondae Hollis-Jefferson has the opportunity to win his first championship as a professional player when he leads the TNT Tropang GIGA in the finals of the 2023 PBA Governors' Cup.

The NBA veteran has been superb for the Tropang GIGA in the conference, averaging 30.4 points, 12.4 rebounds, 6.5 assists, and 2.2 steals per game. TNT has lost just one game with him as their import.

But standing in their way in the finals are the defending champions Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings, anchored by their veteran import in Justin Brownlee. The naturalized Filipino continues to be a prolific contributor, putting up 27.3 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 6.9 assists per game for the Gin Kings.

"I'm looking forward to the competition. Justin, you're a phenomenal player, I love your game," Hollis-Jefferson said during Monday's press conference at Novotel Manila Araneta City. "But yeah man, it's about competing, it's about going after it, trying to win at the end of the day."

"I feel very confident in our approach, in our preparation. Day in and day out, thinking about the game, sleeping about the game, that's how I try to live, so I look forward to it," he added.

The 34-year-old Brownlee has a perfect record in the fFinals, having led Ginebra to victory in all six of his championship appearances.

TNT interim head coach Jojo Lastimosa acknowledged that Brownlee has an advantage on Hollis-Jefferson in terms of his familiarity with the PBA game and his chemistry with the other Gin Kings. But they are banking on Hollis-Jefferson's youth and pedigree, as the Pennsylvania had a seven-year career in the NBA before going overseas.

"I'm just hoping that Rondae's youth will be able to compensate for Rondae's lack of knowledge yet in the game," Lastimosa said.

"Rondae is going to be a big equalizer for us. We like his enthusiasm, we like his youth. And he has a mission of having not won any championships yet," he added. "I'm just hoping that can negate a little bit of Brownlee's magic."

TNT won their lone elimination round encounter against Ginebra this conference, 114-105. Hollis-Jefferson accounted for 34 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, and four steals in the win. Brownlee had 27 points and 10 rebounds in the loss.

The veteran import was his usual gracious self ahead of the best-of-seven series, as both reinforcements steered clear of trash talk.

"I think it's gonna be a great finals. Two really good teams, experienced, youth as well," said Brownlee. "[I'm] looking for a hard-fought series."

Game 1 of the series is on Easter Sunday at the Araneta Coliseum.

