LA Tenorio at the Barangay Ginebra bench. PBA Images.

MANILA -- He may not be around for every game, but LA Tenorio will still be a crucial contributor to Barangay Ginebra's campaign in the 2023 PBA Governors' Cup finals.

This, according to Ginebra head coach Tim Cone who assured that their veteran point guard is very much a "presence" for the Gin Kings ahead of their best-of-seven championship series against the TNT Tropang GIGA, even as he continues his cancer treatment.

"He's not involved in the day to day, with the coaching, because he's not always here," Cone said of Tenorio. "He's doing treatments, so he's not with us 100% of the time."

Tenorio revealed on March 21 that he had been diagnosed with Stage 3 colon cancer, which forced him to step away from the game. The point guard's streak of 744 consecutive games played -- the longest in PBA history -- came to an end on March 1 when he missed their game against Meralco.

At the time, the team said Tenorio was still dealing with the abdominal injury that he suffered during their finals series against Bay Area in the Commissioner's Cup.

While still undergoing treatment, Tenorio has joined the Ginebra coaching staff -- and Cone said he is making a difference.

"When he has advice to give, everybody stops and listens," the coach said. "He sees the game really well. He's been around, he's 38 years old. He's been around all these kind of situations."

"When he sees stuff and he brings it to Scottie [Thompson] or Stanley [Pringle] or even Justin [Brownlee], they listen. He's a presence out there," Cone said.

Tenorio did not attend Monday's press conference at Novotel Manila Araneta City, but Cone is hopeful that he will be present for Game 1 on Easter Sunday at the Araneta Coliseum. The coach assured that while Tenorio won't play in the series, he will be a source of motivation for the Gin Kings as they try to defend their title.

"It's a cliche, it's so much deeper than that, than just saying, we're trying to win this for LA. So much deeper on so many levels," said Cone. "LA is one of those special guys, and he's been special way back with me in Alaska, and even here."

Tenorio was the fourth overall pick in the 2006 PBA Rookie Draft by San Miguel Beer after a glittering collegiate career with Ateneo de Manila University. He has won eight PBA championships and is a four-time Finals MVP, while also winning Best Player of the Conference honors in the 2013 Commissioner's Cup.

PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.

RELATED VIDEO: