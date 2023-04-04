Tennis: Djokovic takes No.1 spot back from Alcaraz

Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates after defeating Hubert Hurkacz of Poland during the Dubai Duty Free Tennis ATP Championships 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 02 March 2023. Yoshua Arias, EPA-EFE.

PARIS, France -- Novak Djokovic returned to number one spot in ATP rankings published Monday despite missing US tournaments last month because of his lack of a Covid vaccination.

Carlos Alcaraz had taken the top ranking from Djokovic after victory in Indian Wells, but the Spaniard bowed out of the semi-finals of the Miami Open on Friday to allow the Serb back for a record 380th week as No.1.

Djokovic has a 380-point lead over Alcaraz, with Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas in third, more than 1,000pts behind the leading duo.

ATP rankings as of April 3

1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 7,160 pts (+1)

2. Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) 6,780 (-1)

3. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 5,770

4. Daniil Medvedev 5,150 (+1)

5. Casper Ruud (NOR) 5,005 (-1)

6. Andrey Rublev 3,470 (+1)

7. Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 3,450 (-1)

8. Holger Rune (DEN) 3,370

9. Jannik Sinner (ITA) 3,345 (+2)

10. Taylor Fritz (USA) 3,065

11. Karen Khachanov 2,855 (+5)

12. Hubert Hurkacz (POL) 2,750 (-3)

13. Cameron Norrie (GBR) 2,735 (-1)

14. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 2,715 (-1)

15. Frances Tiafoe (USA) 2,665 (-1)

16. Alexander Zverev (GER) 2,410 (-1)

17. Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) 2,185

18. Tommy Paul (USA) 2,090 (+1)

19. Alex de Minaur (AUS) 2,050 (-1)

20. Borna Coric (CRO) 1,890

© Agence France-Presse