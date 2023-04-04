Midfielder Bella Pasion. PFF photo/Handout.

Bella Pasion, a 16-year-old midfielder, is part of the final 22-player roster of the Philippine women's national team for the first round of the AFC women’s Olympic qualifying tournament.

Pasion played for the Filipinas in the AFC women's under-20 qualifiers last month, featuring in three matches.

"Bella has earned her spot based on merit just like every player on this team," Filipinas coach Alen Stajcic said of the young midfielder.

Pasion produced one of the best goals of the under-20 qualifiers when she smashed a screamer from outside the box in a 2-2 draw against Hong Kong.

Stajcic was suitably impressed with her performance.

"She's put her hand up during the last youth camp and matches with the under-20s and has shown that she can compete at this level. She’s done really well in the last few days of training," the coach said.

The Filipinas will open their Olympic qualifying campaign on Wednesday against Pakistan at the Hisor Stadium. Kick off is at 4 p.m. local time (7 p.m. in the Philippines).

They will take on host Tajikistan at 7 p.m. (10 p.m. in the Philippines) on Saturday, and wrap up their campaign against Hong Kong at 4 p.m. (7 p.m. in the Philippines) on April 11.

The Filipinas will need to top the group in order to progress to the second round of the qualifiers, joining seeded teams Australia, Japan, China, Korea Republic and DPR Korea.