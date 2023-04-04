PBA: TNT's Oftana excited for first finals appearance

TNT forward Calvin Oftana (8). PBA Images.

MANILA -- Calvin Oftana, who is only in his second conference with the TNT Tropang Giga, is relishing his first finals appearance in his young career.

Beginning on April 9 at the Araneta Coliseum, Oftana and his TNT squad will face off against the reigning champion Barangay Ginebra in a best-of-seven series in the PBA Governors' Cup finals.

"Excited ako. Hopefully magawa ko ‘yong mga bagay na nagagawa ko this conference, sa finals. Excited ako sa team namin at saka sa makakalaban namin," Oftana said ahead of his first PBA finals stint.

Oftana gave TNT a big boost in Game 4 of their semifinals match-up against the Meralco Bolts, where he scored 21 points off the bench in their 107-92 win to close out the series.

TNT, eager to make up for their disappointing showing in the previous conference, earned the top seed in the PBA Governors' Cup playoffs.

“My first conference dito sa TNT was a little bit down. Downhill kasi hindi kami nakapasok ng quarters. And today, nandito kami ngayon sa finals. ‘Yon nga, early in my career dito sa TNT ganito ‘yong nangyari so excited ako,” said Oftana.

Oftana is hopeful that his championship experience with San Beda University during his collegiate career will help him get ready for their series against the current champions.

“Ilang taon din ako sa San Beda, at saka nandun din ‘yong pagiging championship team ng San Beda. And siguro isang malaking bagay din na makakatulong ‘yon sa akin dito.”

Acquired through a midseason trade with NLEX, Oftana is averaging 13.6 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game for TNT in the Governors' Cup. -- Bryan Gadingan

