Barangay Ginebra's Christian Standhardinger in action. PBA Images.

MANILA -- Barangay Ginebra big man Christian Standhardinger is on pace to win the second Best Player of the Conference (BPC) trophy of his career.

This, as the Filipino-German forward remains the league leader in terms of statistical points after the semifinals of the 2023 PBA Governors' Cup.

Standhardinger compiled an average of 44.2 SPs after putting up 23.5 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game for the Gin Kings through 13 games. He has been praised for stepping up while Ginebra continues to miss the presence of Japeth Aguilar due to a knee injury.

If Standhardinger goes on to win the trophy, it will be his second BPC plum after winning in the 2019 Commissioner's Cup when he was still with the NorthPort Batang Pier.

In second place is San Miguel's CJ Perez, with 38.3 SPs built on averages of 20.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 1.7 steals per game.

Ginebra's Jamie Malonzo is in third place with 34.7 SPs, after putting up 17.1 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game. He is tied with TNT's Roger Pogoy who averaged 19.1 points, 4.9 boards, 2.1 assists, and 1.4 steals per game for the top-seeded Tropang GIGA.

Reigning MVP Scottie Thompson rounded out the top five after compiling 34.3 SPs. The versatile guard averaged 13.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game in the conference.

Meanwhile, TNT's Rondae Hollis-Jefferson is the leading contender for Best Import honors with 57.1 SPs. The NBA veteran has averaged 30.4 points, 12.4 rebounds, 6.5 assists, and 2.2 steals per game while leading the Tropang GIGA to the best record in the elimination round.

Ginebra's Justin Brownlee is in second place with 52.5 SPs; he averaged 27.3 points, 10.5 boards, and 6.9 assists per game.

Below is the full list of candidates for Best Player and Best Import honors:

