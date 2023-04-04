The Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings and the TNT Tropang GIGA during the pre-Finals press conference at Novotel. PBA Images.

MANILA -- The protagonists of the 2023 PBA Governors' Cup finals will continue working through the Holy Week as they brace for Game 1 of the best-of-seven series.

Both the Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings and the TNT Tropang GIGA will practice this week, with Game 1 set for Easter Sunday at the Araneta Coliseum.

"For us, that's a no-brainer," Ginebra coach Tim Cone said during Monday's press conference at Novotel Manila Araneta City. "Even [on] Good Friday, we'll find a way to practice on Good Friday."

Ginebra, the defending Governors' Cup champions, advanced to the finals after sweeping San Miguel Beer in the semis. TNT, the top-seeded team after the elimination round, needed four games to dispatch the Meralco Bolts.

The Gin Kings last played on March 29 and will thus have a 10-day gap between games. TNT, for its part, has an eight-day gap.

TNT interim coach Jojo Lastimosa does not believe that the two-day difference will make much of a difference, and his greatest concern is keeping his team sharp during the long layoff between games.

"For us, there's always this problem of staying sharp and keeping that edge, that guys won't be complacent when we practice," said Lastimosa, who is calling the shots for TNT in lieu of Chot Reyes.

"We know we're still six days away. So [we] just want to be sharp, and it's really important how we practice," he added.

Cone shared the sentiment of his former player and explained that the long gap between games "poses its own problems." Ginebra is coming off a stunning come-from-behind win against San Miguel in Game 3 of their semis series, where they erased an 18-point deficit and got a late game-winner from Christian Standhardinger.

Cone is admittedly concerned that they will lose the momentum and the rhythm that they have built during the layoff.

"Obviously, you come off a semifinals win, you have great momentum. You have probably good rhythm, and now it's 10 days. It's easy to lose that momentum and lose that rhythm, and you don't have much time in a series to get it all back," he pointed out.

"That's one us as a team to figure out how to keep moving forward and not just be in sharp, but get sharper," he added. "That's our job over this next week, to try and get sharper than we were in the last series. That's not easy. That's why it has its own problems."

