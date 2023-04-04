The GlobalPort team led by Rep. Mikee Romero scored a significant victory in the World Polo League, Sunday at the Grand Champions Polo Club in Wellington, New Zealand.

The team rallied for a 17-13 triumph against Travieso in the Tommy Hitchcock Jr. Legacy Memorial, after falling behind by nine goals, 12-3, in the second chukker.

Romero, together with Polito Pieres, Sapo Caset, and Facundo Obregon, roared back to complete the biggest comeback in the history of the five-year-old league.

"Great team effort, great win for GlobalPort, and a big boost for Philippine polo," said Romero of their win.

The Argentine Caset sparked GlobalPort's comeback, scoring nine goals to earn unanimous MVP honors for the match.

"It was an incredible comeback," Caset said afterward.

Romero rued their slow start that saw them trail 0-4 and 7-12 before they found their rhythm. Caset and Pieres took charge in the middle with Romero in front and Obregon at back. The team managed valiant runs to snatch a 13-12 lead that Travieso could not recover from.

Pieres finished with seven goals as Globalport outshot Travieso, 23-14.