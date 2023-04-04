Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – Veteran setter Jia de Guzman is remaining optimistic about her chances of making it to a team in the Korean V-League.

De Guzman, who steered the Creamline Cool Smashers to another PVL title and earned the Finals MVP honors, confirmed the earlier reports about her application for the Asian quota of the Korean V-League.

The multi-awarded playmaker said she submitted her application and videos for the overseas league, which will be drafting imports on April 21.

The league will be basing their choices on the videos submitted to them since the face-to-face tryouts were canceled.

“I submitted an application, [but] they cancelled actually the face to face tryouts. They are relying on videos and the drafting will happen on third week of April, so doon malalaman if a team is interested and getting us yung mga nag-apply,” she said after beating Petro Gazz Angels in Game 3 of the All-Filipino Conference.

She also assured that her intention to play in Korea got the support of the Cool Smashers.

“I want to be optimistic and I wouldn’t apply naman if I’m not shooting for it. Whether I got it or not, I know I have the team’s backing naman,” she continued.

But De Guzman stressed that her focus now is on the national team, since she has been included in the final list of athletes who will represent the country in the upcoming Southeast Asian Games.

According to the PVL’s eight-time Best Setter, the current squad is eyeing to end the podium drought of the Philippines in women’s volleyball.

Other Filipina players who submitted their application are Dindin Santiago-Manabat, MJ Phillips, Mylene Paat, Majoy Baron, and Iris Tolenada.

