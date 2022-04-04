Denver Cadiz is 19 year olds, stands only 5-foot-4, and has no exposure to big college programs but he has emerged as a vital player for Valientes in the VisMin Cup. Handout

ZAMBOANGA – Basketball at the VisMin Cup level is a game for grownups, and height is might is adage commonly heard since the game was invented.

But Denver Cadiz, a 19-year-old, 5-foot-4 spitfire guard from the Zamboanga Valientes, is proving everyone otherwise.

Over the past few games, Cadiz has delighted the local crowd with his all-out hustle, his big heart, and his will to win as he has sparked the Valientes' campaign in the second round.

Cadiz has been a key contributor, averaging 6.7 points, 4.1 assists, 3.3 rebounds and a steal, but he has become a major performer in the second round.

He had 17 points, seven assists, five rebounds and two steals in Zamboanga's 89-78 victory over Macfi-Basilan last March 31.

In his club's 87-75 loss to the OCCCI-Ormoc Sheer Masters, he came up big again, contributing 15 points, dishing out six assists, grabbing five boards and stealing the ball four times.

His energy on the court is boundless.

An underdog throughout his career, Cadiz wants to prove something and he is not focusing on his weaknesses.

"Ini-improve ko na lang ’yung mga advantages ko para mas maging effective sa laro kahit maliit ako," Cadiz told ABS-CBN News in an exclusive interview.

" ’Yung una speed, then hustle."

Looking back, Cadiz started playing the sport at seven, emulating the moves of NBA greats Rajon Rondo and Steve Nash.

A first-year college student out of Western Mindanao State University, the Bachelor of Science in Exercise and Sports Major student wants to use the VisMin Super Cup as a platform to achieve bigger goals.

As one of the proud homegrown players of Zamboanga, Cadiz loves to perform and show some love to the local folks who are now embracing him as their new basketball hero.

Cadiz has become the most popular player in the VisMin Super Cup this early.

"Thankful ako sa suporta ng mga Zamboangueño na sumusuporta sa akin at sa Valientes," he added.

Zamboanga Valientes team owner, Junnie Navarro, wants to bring Cadiz to Manila where he could enhance his basketball skills more.

Playing in the PBA 3x3 could be the start.