UE head coach Jack Santiago. UAAP Media.



MANILA, Philippines -- University of the East (UE) head coach Jack Santiago is suspended for two games for "conduct unbecoming of a head coach," the UAAP announced on Monday.

This, after he was heard instructing his players to deliberately harm Ricci Rivero of the University of the Philippines (UP) during their UAAP Season 84 game last Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

UAAP Season 84 basketball commissioner Tonichi Pujante said a thorough review showed Santiago telling his players to inflict harm on Rivero.

The Fighting Maroons won the game, 81-66.

Pujante had recommended a suspension on Santiago for the rest of the first round or the Red Warriors' next three games. However, the UE coach appealed the sanction, prompting the commissioner's office to reduce it to two matches.

"Violence is never an option," said Pujante. "Let this serve as a lesson to the entire UAAP community as well."

Santiago will not be on the sidelines when the Red Warriors take on Far Eastern University on Tuesday. He will serve his suspension on Thursday against Adamson University.

Also suspended for one game day is one of the three game officials of the UE-UP match. The erring referee was able to hear Santiago's instructions to his players but failed to act on it.

The league did not disclose the name of the referee for privacy reasons.

Meanwhile, UE's Harvey Pagsanjan has also been summoned by the Commissioner's Office for his unsportsmanlike foul penalty two on UP's Zavier Lucero.

The incident occurred at the 2:26 mark of the second quarter.

Pagsanjan, along with a guardian or a team official, will have to go to the commissioner's office at 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Red Warriors are 0-4 in the season.