De La Salle head coach Derrick Pumaren talks to his team during a timeout. UAAP Media.



MANILA, Philippines -- De La Salle University head coach Derrick Pumaren did not hide his disappointment at his team's performance in their rivalry game against Ateneo de Manila University last Saturday.

The Green Archers stayed competitive with the defending champions in the first half and even got within one point in the third quarter, but had no answer once the Blue Eagles turned up the pressure.

A 16-4 run to end the third period put Ateneo in complete control, and they cruised to a 74-57 triumph to stay unbeaten in the UAAP Season 84 men's basketball tournament. The Green Archers, meanwhile, lost for the first time after winning their first three assignments.

"Well, kind of frustrating, the way we played. I think we made a lot of mistakes out there," said Pumaren after the game. "We did not execute the things that we were doing offensively."

"And we just gave up. We just gave up. That's the way I see it," he admitted.

La Salle trailed, 35-32, at the break in a defensive grind for both teams, but Ateneo found its rhythm in the second half where they shot 45.7% from the field. The Green Archers, in contrast, fell flat against the Blue Eagles and made just 10 of the 38 field goals they took in the second half.

Their backcourt, which had been a source of strength in their first three games, were held in check by their Ateneo counterparts. The trio of Deschon Winston, Evan Nelle, and Mark Nonoy combined to shoot a measly 9-of-36 from the field.

"We told them that we didn't really execute well tonight," Pumaren said of his guards. "We were running away from what we should be doing."

"We didn't run the offense or the pattern that we should be running out there, and it ended up na that's more forcing shots, there's a lot of forced shots," he added. "We had no discipline offensively."

"That's why I think we lost the ball game."

Pumaren acknowledged that the Blue Eagles "really played good defense," but was mostly displeased with their failure to execute. What made it more upsetting for the coach was that they were performing well in the first half, but got away from what was working once Ateneo began to pull away.

"There's no execution," said Pumaren. "That's why we ended up shooting bad shots, we ended up shooting poor shots."

"We were doing things away from what we're supposed to offensively. I think that's why we shot pretty badly," he added, as his team finished the game shooting just 30.6% from the field. "I can say that it's because of the execution. We didn't really execute. It was more of a lot of forced shots."

The De La Salle Green Archers will look to bounce back on Tuesday against University of Santo Tomas.

"The most important thing is how we bounce back on Tuesday. Just gotta learn from our mistakes today, and we just have to go back to the drawing board," said Pumaren.

