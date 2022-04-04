Meralco's Chris Newsome. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- Chris Newsome led the way in Meralco's balanced attack, as they arranged another duel with rival Barangay Ginebra in the PBA Governors' Cup finals.

The veteran guard did it all for the Bolts in their best-of-five semifinals series against No. 1 seed Magnolia, averaging 14.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 8.5 assists, and 2.5 steals in the last two games.

He emerged as the final awardee of the Cignal Play-PBA Press Corps Player of the Week for the Governors' Cup after helping Meralco win the series, 3-2.

Newsome beat out Meralco teammate Allein Maliksi in a close voting for the weekly honor being handed out by the men and women regularly covering the PBA beat.

The 6-foot-2 combo guard settled for 11 points, three rebounds, five assists and two steals in Meralco's 112-93 loss in Game 4 before saving his best for last in the rubber match, 94-81.

With the Bolts' season on the line, Newsome sizzled for 18 points including 11 in a telling fourth quarter run, while dishing out 12 assists, eight rebounds, three steals and a block.

Newsome's heroics also included six straight points for the Bolts in the last two minutes to assure the gritty victory over the Hotshots that badly missed the services of injured import Mike Harris late in the game.

Aside from his pal Maliksi, Newsome also bested teammate Aaron Black as well as Jeff Chan, LA Tenorio and Nard Pinto of Ginebra for the weekly citation.

Ginebra beat NLEX, 3-1, in the other semis pairing.

Meralco-Ginebra IV starts on Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.