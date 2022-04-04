Barangay Ginebra's Justin Brownlee and Scottie Thompson are the top contenders for the Best Import and Best Player of the Conference awards, respectively. PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- After leading their team to the finals of the 2021 PBA Governors' Cup, Barangay Ginebra stars Scottie Thompson and Justin Brownlee have also emerged as top contenders for the conference's individual awards.

Thompson is among the five finalists for the Best Player of the Conference plum, placing second in statistics after the semifinals of the tournament with an average of 35.0 statistical points. The versatile guard is putting up 13.5 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game.

NorthPort's Robert Bolick still leads the way statistically, with 39.9 SPs built on averages of 21.8 points, 8.8 assists, 7.1 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game. However, his candidacy was severely dented by the Batang Pier's failure to make the playoffs.

The other BPC finalists are Phoenix Super LPG's Matthew Wright (33.6 SPs), NorthPort's Arwind Santos (33.5 SPs) , and TNT rookie Mikey Williams (32.6 SPs).

Meanwhile, Brownlee is in line to win only his second Best Import award after pacing the reinforcements with 53.7 SPs.

The American tallied 30.3 points, 11.2 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game to leap to the top spot at the end of the semifinals. Brownlee punctuated his dominance with a sensational 47-point explosion in the Gin Kings' 112-93 demolition of NLEX to punch their finals ticket.

Chasing Brownlee is Magnolia's Mike Harris, who put up 49.2 SPs, and Meralco's Tony Bishop with 47.5 SPs.

Below are the full list of contenders: