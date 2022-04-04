Ginebra's Japeth Aguilar and Meralco's Chris Banchero are not at 100% after suffering injuries in the PBA Governor's Cup semifinals. PBA Images.



MANILA, Philippines -- It remains to be seen if the Meralco Bolts and the Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings will get their injured stars back in time for Game 1 of the 2021 PBA Governors' Cup Finals on Wednesday night.

Ginebra forward Japeth Aguilar is day-to-day after suffering a calf injury in the conference semifinals. Meralco guard Chris Banchero has the same status, having sustained an upper body injury in their own series.

Neither player attended the pre-finals press conference held Monday at Novotel Manila Araneta City in Quezon City, and their coaches were admittedly unsure if they can play by Wednesday.

"Japeth is still basically, honestly, day-to-day," said Ginebra coach Tim Cone, who is hoping to steer the Gin Kings to a fourth Governors' Cup title in five seasons.

Aguilar has not played since Game 1 of their series against the NLEX Road Warriors, where he sustained a calf strain. Cone said they are operating with great caution as calf injuries are "very delicate."

"You don't wanna rush him back, because it could get worse and then knock him out for not only this conference, but maybe into the next conference or longer," the coach explained. "So we have to be careful with him and make sure he's very near 100% before we can bring him back onto the court."

"We're hoping to get him back at some point during the series, but that's not a hundred percent. We'll see as we go along," he added.

Banchero, meanwhile, endured a highly physical semifinals series against Magnolia. After playing limited minutes in Game 4, he sat out the deciding game where the Bolts hacked out a gritty 94-81 win.

"Chris Banchero did not practice today, and we'll see what will happen tomorrow, whether he'll be able to go or not," said Meralco coach Norman Black. "I guess he's really a game-time decision right now."

"I'm really leaving it up to him at this point, because he knows his body better than anyone. But hopefully he will be available in the series," he added.

There is some good news for Ginebra as they hope to have Aljon Mariano available for the best-of-seven series, although Cone is tempering expectations for the forward.

"We're hoping that Aljon will be ready in Game 1," said Cone. "He's gonna be physically ready but …he hasn't played in over a year, so we don't know exactly how much he can contribute."

"But physically, he's ready to go in Game 1, and we'll figure out where his minutes fit in as we go along," he added.

Game 1 of the Governors' Cup finals is on Wednesday at the Araneta Coliseum.