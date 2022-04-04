ZAMBOANGA – Former world champion Milan Melindo started his comeback trail with a stoppage victory over Cris Omayao late Saturday night in the main event of the Golpe de Valientes boxing card at Southern City College Arena here.

Omayao could not answer the bell in the seventh round after receiving heavy blows to the body at the end of the sixth, allowing Melindo, a former IBF light flyweight title holder, to win via TKO.

Losing his last three fights against his Japanese rivals, Melindo saw an uncertain future over the past three years and used the pandemic period as an opportunity to take a breather.

"Sa totoo lang po, nag-rest lang ako kasi nawala ’yung ALA Promotions, atsaka nawala ’yung ABS-CBN, then nagkaroon ng pandemic ng two years," Melindo told ABS-CBN News Online.

"Nag-relax lang muna ako kasi gusto ko rin makapag-heal. Matagal na kasi ako sa boxing, at the age of 6 years old hanggang age of 32. Parang non-stop ’yung boxing ko. Around 589 ’yung amateur fights ko tapos 44 sa pro. Siguro binigyan rin ako ng pagkakataon ng Panginoon na mag-rest muna ako."

According to Melindo, the hiatus allowed him to recharge, but when he got the opportunity to headline Golpe de Valientes, he worked double time and trained with some of the finest boxers in the country.

"Sa isang boxer kasi, ang mawawala lang ’yung physical condition ng isang tao. ’Yung skills hindi mawawala ’yun, pati ’yung ability," he added.

"Sobra-sobrang preparation ginagawa namin kasi nag-sparring ako ng pitong 12 rounds then nag-sparring rin ako against Carlo Paalam at mga members ng Philippine team doon sa Cagayan de Oro at professional boxing champions rin doon sa CdO, tsaka dito sa Zamboanga, sina Marcial, naka-sparring ko. Galing ako ng 160, bumaba ako ng 128 pounds."

Although his hand speed was very much visible during the bout with Omayao, he had to pace himself well, knowing this is his first fight in three years.

He will use his victory over Omayao as a strong buildup for his next fights under his new handler, Junnie Navarro, also the team owner of the Zamboanga Valientes in the VisMIn Cup and the PBA 3x3.

"Iri-rate ko ’yung sarili ko, siguro nasa six, malayo pa. Pero ’yung boxing learning hindi natatapos ’yan. Kailangan mong mag-search kasi may mga ... ’yung boxers na makakalaban mo sa mga susunod na mas magaling pa. Kailangan ko pang pagbutihan at mas sanayin ’yung sarili ko. Mas marami pang magaling sa akin," he added.

Melindo's victory capped a night of quality bouts that saw Conrado Tañamor scoring a sensational knockout win and Anthony "Rocky" Marcial winning a unanimous decision.

Tañamor, younger brother of Olympian Harry Tañamor, sent rival John Sabellina twice to the canvass.

A solid left dropped Sabellina to his knees and although he got up, he couldn't hold Tañamor's vicious attacks and failed to beat the 10 count while trying to get up for the second time.

Meanwhile, Marcial, cousin of Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist Eumir Marcial, had an easy day beating Edward Mancito.