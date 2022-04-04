MANILA, Philippines -- Filipino-American guard Eli Ramos is set to play for Adamson University.

This comes after Ramos left the Ateneo de Manila University last month without having played a single UAAP game for the Blue Eagles.

His agency, Titan Management Group, made the announcement on social media.

The younger brother of Gilas Pilipinas standout Dwight Ramos, Eli played in preseason tournaments for Ateneo but decided to leave the squad ahead of Season 84. Having committed to the Blue Eagles straight out of high school, he was eligible to play in Season 83 before it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"One's loss is another's gain," Adamson coach Nash Racela told ABS-CBN News, regarding Ramos' commitment.

"We look forward to having him as we slowly rebuild the program for Adamson. We welcome Eli to The Nest," he added.

The 22-year-old guard will now have to sit out a year of eligibility before he can suit up for the Soaring Falcons.

Adamson currently has a 1-3 win-loss record in the Season 84 men's basketball tournament, in what is Racela's first season in charge of the program.